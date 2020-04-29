Irrfan Khan
Irrfan KhanInstagram

In what has come as devastating news, actor Irrfan Khan has breathed his last. Irrfan, 54, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29. The actor, who will always be remembered for his path-breaking roles in films like Paan Singh Tomar, Lunchbox, Life of Pi, and Piku, is survived by his wife and two kids.

There were reports of the actor's health worsening and the actor being admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai on April, 28.  "Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well-wishers, he will recover soon," an official spokesperson had then said in a statement.

Celebs condole Irrfan Khan's death

Not just the industry, the nation has been gribbed in silence and immense grief over the actor's untimely demise. Irrfan's close friend and Piku director, Shoojit Sircar, broke the news on Twitter. 

