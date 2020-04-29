In what has come as devastating news, actor Irrfan Khan has breathed his last. Irrfan, 54, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29. The actor, who will always be remembered for his path-breaking roles in films like Paan Singh Tomar, Lunchbox, Life of Pi, and Piku, is survived by his wife and two kids.

There were reports of the actor's health worsening and the actor being admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai on April, 28. "Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well-wishers, he will recover soon," an official spokesperson had then said in a statement.

Celebs condole Irrfan Khan's death

Not just the industry, the nation has been gribbed in silence and immense grief over the actor's untimely demise. Irrfan's close friend and Piku director, Shoojit Sircar, broke the news on Twitter.

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. ?

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you?❤️? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti ? — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 29, 2020

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2020

" I trust...I have surrendered...." Poignant words of a deeply evolved man. RIP#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/6PTz2bjqFM — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) April 29, 2020

An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan . — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 29, 2020

So heartbroken on the demise of #IrrfanKhan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family .You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances .You were an institution & an inspirational force . RIP ?? — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan.. Bande mein dum tha, on and off screen.. RIP.. #IrrfanKhan — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 29, 2020