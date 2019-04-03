Actor Irrfan Khan, who was battling cancer, has finally recovered, and has made a comeback. After being spotted at Mumbai airport, Irrfan has made an emotional post on social media, suggesting that his health is fine now.

"Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning we forget how much it means to be loved... In our vulnerability we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support. It soothed me in my process of healing. So, I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart," he said in the post shared with a picture of himself smiling.

Although his post does not give an exact picture of his health condition, it certainly gives a hint that the actor is now ready to make a comeback on the big screen.

Irrfan in March, 2018 had informed fans about suffering from a "rare disease", following which he had revealed that he was diagnosed with a form of cancer called neuroendocrine tumour. Since then he was undergoing treatment in London, and has now come back to Mumbai. However, there is no confirmation on any of his upcoming projects.