It's been almost a year that Irrfan Khan has been away from the Hindi film industry ever since he discovered that he was suffering from high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. And it looks like the actor won't be resuming work for atleast a year.

A couple of days ago, there were reports that Irrfan was back in India on a small break from his treatment in London. It was also reported that the 52-year-old actor will soon start shooting for Hindi Medium 2, a sequel to his 2017 hit film Hindi Medium.

But it looks like it's not going to happen anytime soon since the film's director Saket Chaudhary is also having two thoughts about making a sequel.

"Irrfan is recuperating slowly. He won't be returning to acting for a while now. The process of healing is slow and exhausting. Even after full recovery, he won't be allowed to get back to work for at least a year. So there is no question of doing Hindi Medium 2 or any other film in the immediate future," a friend of Irrfan Khan was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Last year in July, a smiling picture of Irrfan cleaning his house windows had gone viral on social media. He had uploaded the picture on his Twitter profile. It looked as if he had lost a lot of weight while he was undergoing treatment at The Princess Grace Hospital in London.

While Bollywood celebrities and fans have been praying for his speedy recovery, doctors had earlier said that Irrfan's rare disease is curable and can be surgically removed.

We hope Irrfan comes back all hale and hearty after defeating his high-grade cancer.