Irina Shayk was recently photographed for Vogue Russia. The acclaimed model shared the snap on Instagram, showing her go completely topless.

In the NSFW picture, Irina wore a black cape, a high-waisted miniskirt, and red-coloured stockings. The fashion designer tied the cape in front of her neck and it shows Irina in complete control of her body. The stunning model has cupped her frontal area and revealed some stunning toned abs.

This is not the first time Irina has shed her top this month for a glamorous photoshoot. Earlier this month, she and Kristen Stewart's ex-girlfriend and famous Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell posed topless for a new brand promotion video. In the shared picture, they both were sitting next to each other, posing topless for the camera.

You can check out Irina Shayk's stunning video below:

Irina Shayk's dating life:

The 33-year-old Irina Shayk was in a five-year-long relationship with acclaimed footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, until 2015 when she started dating Bradley Cooper. In 2017, their daughter Lea De Seine was born in Los Angeles. Bradley and Irina parted ways in 2019 after the success of A Star is Born.

Even though Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have parted ways, they still share joint custody of their child.

After separating from Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk chose to dedicate her time to taking care of her child and focusing on her work. A Star Is Born movie star's ex, however, was recently spotted with an unidentified man leaving the Mercer Hotel in New York City.

As of now, fans are clueless about who that mysterious man is, but based on the photo shared by Cosmopolitan, they both appeared pretty close.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper is concentrating on his movies but as per a report, he is back in the market. According to a source, Bradley has started gearing up his dating scene as "one of his buddy's wives set him up with someone. It went well, but it wasn't a love match. Love will come."