Former all-round cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed his displeasure over some players not getting proper send-off and urged for a farewell game after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina's retirement.

Irfan Pathan is very active on social media and he often voices his opinions on various issues. The former cricketer tweeted on Saturday, "Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team?"

Besides, Irfan Pathan also listed the names of retired players for the Farewell Game vs Current Indian Team:

Gautam Gambhir Virender Sehwag Rahul Dravid VVS Laxman Yuvraj Singh Suresh Raina Ms Dhoni Irfan Pathan Ajit Agarkar Zaheer Khan Pragyan Ojha

Irfan Pathan did not include Sachin Tendulkar, Saurava Ganguly, Sreeshant, Harbhajan Singh and few other retired players in the team. So some fans replied to him and asked him about why he did not include them. Responding to them. He said, "It's for the players who didn't got farewell otherwise only a fool will not have them in the squad."

The tweet of Irfan Pathan received superb response with around 85,000 likes, 17,000 retweets and 3,500 comments in less than 24 hours. Many were impressed with his idea of farewell game, as they would get to see their favourite retired players facing off with youngsters. Some people differed on his disappointment over not getting proper send off.

Here are some fans' replies to Irfan Pathan's tweet on farewell game:

Chaithu_aviationgeek @6eChaithu

Im sure retired team wil bang current Indian team.. no second thoughts...and Dhoni as captain he utilise his players to perfection..coming from antifan

Rajat Jain @rajatjain2590

I feel the the biggest farewell gift BCCI can provide to all the retired players is freedom... Freedom to play in other t20 leagues..

Ritesh @LatestDefence

Why charity farewell game....send off can be given evn b4 IPL or evn b4 any upcoming ODI. We want to listen to all players like we listened SACHIN. @SGanguly99 must arrange proper farewell ceremony for each and every player who deserved farewell. I understand ur feelings behind charity. .but we want to listen to.. It is not possible during charity match.

सीमान्त சீமாந்த் Simant @mukundsimant

All sportsman have respect of nation, but few contribute more than other. Once in century nation produce a player, character like MSD, who change the game forever. We Indian want to see that player one more time in national colour. Accept it.

Dhairya Pandey @pandey_dhairya

Harbhajan Singh should be instead of ojha But usne retirement officially announce hi nahi Kiya hai Face with tears of joy Bhai next year hona chahiye ye match jab crowd bhi aa sake , revenue bhi acha khasa generate hoga But mushkil hai BCCI organize krega

Ketan V Bhirud @KetBhirud1

Two guys Dravid n MS..are more than happy to quit the game without farewell match..so you can replace them with kaif n harbhajan..but then problem will be who'll keep wickets..

Sushant Reddy @ReddySushant

Why don't Australians ever complain about having a 'proper sendoff'? It's like asking a trader to put one last trade or a VC to make one last investment or a pilot to log one last flight just for 'farewell' sake. Farewell is about cherishing your past achievements, isn't it?

Sathya Shankar @SathyaShankarS

I beg to differ. We have seen great champion players like you perform with aplomb. We do not want to see you anything less. IMHO, the best way to give you a great send off, is to host a T20 international and pass on the benefits of the game to the retired players.

Saket Jhunjhunwala @saketjj

GREAT idea, WRONG reason. Players who didn't get a proper send-off is wrong way to put it. In my 35+ yrs exp. as cricket spectator history one player has proper send-off coz he knew when to hang to boots, every one else choose to hang on till shown the door. They choose so

Kumar Veejay @VIJAYJNR

You could add 1000 more players ..lol most of the cricketers mentioned in the does not retired but dropped from the team because of long lasting poor form ..