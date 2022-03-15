Ireland and India will do cross-border collaborations in the field of education. The initiative is to meet the key drivers of education in India as both countries are on the same mission to make world-class education accessible to all.

"The cross-border collaborations are a revolution in the higher education industry and this partnership will not only boost India-Ireland's bilateral relationship but also create a fine talent that will lead innovation for a sustainable tomorrow," said, Irish Minister Robert Troy who visited the North Campus of Delhi University on Tuesday.

Troy visited DU's north campus to explore cross-border collaborations. During the meeting, delegates from both sides proposed different ideas of what could be the constituent parts of potential agreements that will further strengthen the partnership.

Addressing the delegates, Robert Troy said, "Education is a key sector for both India and Ireland, and institutes on both sides recognize the value and support, greater internationalization of education to ensure the next cohort of students are industry-ready. To achieve this, we understand the importance of meaningful partnerships, the collaboration between UCD and Delhi University is very welcome and a positive step forward to create opportunities for students to study and learn abroad whilst deepening the ties between India and Ireland."

Adding to Troy's statement, Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, said, "Since India is at an exciting juncture, we are delighted to be a part of developing the skills of the next generation. Ireland is an internationally renowned provider of higher education with up-to-date career opportunities. Furthermore, via our key partnerships with UCD among others, learners can take full advantage of the foreign teaching in a blended learning format yet stay associated with India. This partnership allows Ireland to leverage the world-class facilities, ensuring students learn the most current methodologies and are at the cutting edge of learning."

Yogesh Singh said, "Ireland is emerging as a preferred destination for international exchange today, I am delighted that Minister Troy visited Delhi University and met the key drivers of education in India as both India and Ireland are on the same mission to make world-class education accessible to all.