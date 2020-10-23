American model and Alec Baldwin's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, has turned her fans' heads by sharing a complete topless picture on her Instagram account, urging them to vote. The staggering topless picture of Ireland shows her using 'I Voted' stickers on her breasts as pasties.

The US elections will be one of the most significant events in recent history, where Donald Trump and Joe Biden are currently competing for the Oval Office. It still happens that people choose not to vote, and several Hollywood stars have urged their fans to vote. The 25-year-old Ireland Baldwin went topless to spread the word amongst her Instagram followers that "voting is cool," she also added the message that "and so are disproportionate boobs."

The topless pictures show Ireland Baldwin standing near a poolside, wearing khaki color pants and nothing on top, except breast stickers as pasties. Ireland's Instagram followers know this that nudity or showing skin is not a big surprise for the model as she always preaches body positivity, just like model Ashley Graham.

The topless pictures of Ireland Baldwin are liked by thousands of her followers. Even her stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin, showed her admiration by commenting two yellow heart emoticons.

The acclaimed model is among those celebrities who are backing President Donald Trump's democratic competitor Joe Biden.

Ireland Baldwin on body-shaming

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, was signed with IMG Models in March 2013, and she has never looked back. Over the years, she has remained extremely vocal when it comes to online tolling and body-shaming.

In one of her earlier interviews with Cosmopolitan, Ireland stated that she has stopped checking her Instagram posts' comments section.

"I like being naked. The slut-shaming and all the sh*t that I get all the time from posting a photo, I don't even look at comments anymore. People are wasting their time, honestly... I'm going to continue to be naked, and it's fun, and everyone should be. Honestly!"

At the same time, she also revealed in 2019 that she was a victim of sexual assault. In one of her former Instagram stories, she stated that she is one of the survivors, adding that she began to rely on substances that resulted in a loss in her career.