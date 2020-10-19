Famous American model Ashley Graham has stripped down to nothing. The acclaimed model took to Instagram to share a sultry mirror selfie where she is seen completely naked.

In addition to this, Ashley also responded to one of her Instagram followers, who said how they disliked when she referred to herself as a 'big girl.'

Supermodel Ashley Graham is known for celebrating her body. In the past, she had inspired millions of her followers by accepting their body by revealing her stretch marks, posing nude, and even showing off her bump when she announced her pregnancy in 2019.

The 32-year-old Ashley Graham posed completely nude with her arms wrapped around her frontal regions. In the picture, she appears fresh, and many speculated that this is one of her post-shower selfies.

Ashley Graham caption the NSFW image as "nakie big girl" with a hand emoticon. Some of the fans were upset that the model-actress called herself a big girl.

"I hate that this is seen as 'big girl.' I see nothing but a beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory...super-sexy and womanly," wrote one of her fans.

In the comments, Ashley responded to the user by writing:

"I hear what you're saying. But if you look at 'big' as a positive or love, then you can see it as I do. I love my big strong beautiful body. Love you girlie."

Ashley Graham Celebrating her body:

As mentioned above, Ashley Graham is no stranger when it comes to celebrating her body. She has always encouraged her followers to honor and love themselves. Following her son's birth in January, she took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures where she is seen breastfeeding.

In addition to this, she once recorded herself manually pumping her breasts while in an Uber. She shared the video on her Instagram, saying that pumping on-the-go has become routine for her.

"Use[d] to answer emails on my uber rides," the model wrote back then, "now I pump before my breasts explode."

Women have praised Ashley Graham for sharing such pictures and videos on Instagram. In an earlier interview with Vogue, she said, "I definitely think that my body has changed many peoples' lives. I've used my body as a tool to talk about taboo subjects, such as cellulite or being insecure about lower belly fat."