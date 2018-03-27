D Roopa, an IPS officer from Karnataka, might have said that she refused to accept the award presented by Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) as it came with a huge cash reward. But the foundation seems to have a different story to tell.

The top cop, who claimed that she wanted to distance herself from politically-aligned organizations, penned a letter to NBF. The non-profit organization is funded by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajeev Chandrashekar.

She had recused herself from the award titled the 'Government official of the year", an award where seven other nominees were also shortlisted.

Roopa made the decision after realizing that Chandrashekar was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket, the Times of India reported.

"Every government servant is expected to maintain neutrality and equidistance from all quasi-political bodies and associations that have even the bare minimum political overtone. Only then a public servant can maintain a clean and fair image in the eyes of the public," PTI quoted Roopa as saying in her letter.

"It becomes all the more relevant now in the view of the ensuing elections," she further added emphasizing on the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

However, the NBF hit back at the IPS officer and claimed that Roopa had lobbied for the award. The organization put out a statement that read: "There were multiple communications by this nominee to lobby to the jury, NBF team and the trustees. This person had engaged with jury extensively and did not mention a word of these newly discovered 'views' at any stage of her interaction," the New Indian Express reported.

The NBF also claimed that when Roopa was told that she was not winning the award, she eventually decided to write the letter to the organization, according to the NIE report.

The IPS officer made headlines after she exposed the special privileges of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala in prison. She is currently serving as the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru).