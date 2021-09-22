SRH pacer T Natarajan has tested positive for Covid - 19. He is asymptomatic and has isolated himself from rest of the squad. Six other players have also been isolated. However, the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will go ahead as planned.

The entire SRH squad took the routine RT PCR test at 5 am and the reports of the rest of the team came out to be negative.

Others in isolation

As per the IPL media advisory, six close contacts have also been isolated. It includes - player Vijay Shankar, team manager Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, doctor Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan. Owing to the breach in the bio-bubble during its first leg in India, IPL 2021 had been moved to Dubai.

T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19, and is presently in isolation.



We wish you a swift and full recovery, Nattu. ? https://t.co/vZDP6gvLLT pic.twitter.com/6x7OSunc7m — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 22, 2021

Match to go as scheduled

The second breach comes barely after three days of the IPL having resumed. Three matches have been played so far. The match was earlier suspended on May 4.

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai," IPL said in its official statement.

In the matches played in the first three days, Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajashthan Royals got the better of Punjab Kings. The fourth match would be played today between SRH and DC.