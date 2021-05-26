The suspension of IPL 2021 came as a major blow to not just the players but even the audience. The decision to postpone the Indian Premier League was taken after breach in the bio-secure bubble that led to several players testing positive for coronavirus. IPL had started from April 9, 2020 and had to be postponed after May 4, 2020 match.

Now, as per the latest reports, the remaining matches would be played from September 18 or 19, 2020. But, the matches would now be played in UAE instead of India. The final match is expected to commence on either October 9 or 10, 2020. The remaining 31 matches would be played in this three-week-long window. The possibility of close to 10 double headers is also quite strong. Kevin Pietersen also tweeted and confirmed the dates of the remaining matches. "So IPL remaining games due to start 19/20 Sept and conclude 10 Oct in UAE," he tweeted.

So far, DC is at the top of the points table with 12 points. DC is followed by a solid CSK with 10 points. RCB, which is high in contention for winning this year, is at the third spot with 10 points. As of now, MI stands at the fourth spot in the points table with 8 points. MI is closely followed by RR which has taken the fifth spot with 6 points. PBKS is at the sixth spot with 6 points and many last moment losses. At the seventh spot, we have KKR, which started strong but went downhill soon after. KKR is at the spot with 4 points. Last we have SRH at the bottom of the points table with2 points.