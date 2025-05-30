Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have entered the IPL final after nine years, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. RCB bowlers dominated the first innings, restricting PBKS to a meagre 101 runs. In reply, RCB chased down the target in just 10 overs, with Phil Salt smashing a blistering 56 off 27 balls.

The victory triggered jubilant celebrations. Virat Kohli was seen leaping in joy, while his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, regularly spotted in the stands, was clapping and waving at him. Moments after the win, Kohli turned to Anushka in the stands and raised his index finger, mouthing "one more," a symbolic nod to RCB being just one win away from ending their 18-year title drought. Anushka, dressed in a white long shirt and black jeans, gave a standing ovation to the team and her husband.

Another viral clip from the match shows PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta cheering as Kohli was dismissed for just 12 runs. Preity, dressed in a beautiful white salwar suit with a dupatta, stood by her team despite the loss.

However, Kohli also found himself in controversy after a video went viral showing him allegedly making a disrespectful remark about young PBKS batter Musheer Khan. In the clip, Kohli, fielding at first slip, is seen in an animated conversation with a teammate. Fans claim he referred to debutant Musheer Khan as a "water-boy," saying, "Yeh paani pilata hai," just as the youngster was about to face his first delivery. The incident has drawn criticism online, with fans calling it demeaning and unsportsmanlike.

Meanwhile, PBKS still have a shot at the final as they prepare to face the winner of the Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.