All eyes are on the IPL 2025 finale, and cricket fans are rooting for either Virat Kohli-led RCB or Preity Zinta's PBKS. On Tuesday, during the RCB vs LSG clash, Virat's team, RCB, won, but it was Rishabh Pant who stole the spotlight with a stunning century for Lucknow Super Giants.

After struggling for runs all season, the LSG skipper finally found his rhythm and led from the front. He walked out to bat in the third over after Matthew Breetzke was dismissed by Nuwan Thushara.

Virat Kohli being goofy with Anushka Sharma ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/ihYqeZ0fYv — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 28, 2025

Rishabh Pant, along with Mitchell Marsh, built a mutual partnership, adding 152 runs for the second wicket and putting LSG in a strong position.

While Rishabh made 100 runs, photos and videos of Rishabh celebrating his century quickly went viral, especially one moment where he pulled off a backflip in pure excitement.

The celebration drew mixed reactions, and all eyes turned to Anushka Sharma, who was spotted in the stands. Cameras captured her speaking to a woman next to her just moments after Pant's backflip. The clip drew criticism, as some fans believed Anushka agreed with her friend calling Rishabh "stupid." While her exact words weren't audible, her expressions seemed to hint at amusement.

Some social media users claimed Anushka looked unimpressed with Rishabh's celebration.

Here's a look at the reactions and comments that are now all over the internet.

anushka sharma send ur skin regime immediately being looking this beautiful at 37 is unreal ? pic.twitter.com/p4f1cwCM4P — ? (@sleepyxoxoheads) May 27, 2025

A user wrote, "This Anushka and her friend was tagging Rishabh pant as ' stupid ', just because he celebrated his 100 aggressively.."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Lucknow Airport ✈️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GYAS64UDMr — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 28, 2025

Another wrote," Shameless.."

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were photographed sharing a lighthearted moment at Lucknow airport. The video shows Virat jetting off for his next match, while Anushka was seen accompanying him. In one clip, the couple is seen chatting before exiting the airport with their team. Another moment captures Virat breaking into laughter, with Anushka joining in. Their adorable moment won hearts online.