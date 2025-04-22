An avid cricket fan who follows IPL religiously and never misses a single match already knows how the points table stands this season. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), backed by their iconic "Yellow Army," seem to be struggling, with a playoff spot looking uncertain. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Virat Kohli and supported by a fiercely loyal fan base, suddenly seem to have a real shot at the title this time.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) have bounced back with a winning streak, and Delhi Capitals (DC) are playing like potential trophy contenders. Yet, despite these developments, IPL 2025 has felt somewhat lackluster, with very few "wow" moments to truly excite fans.

Amid this mundane season, a major controversy has erupted: allegations of match-fixing. Yes, you heard that right.

Rajasthan Royals break silence on match-fixing allegations

It all began when the Rajasthan Royals lost to the Lucknow Super Giants by just 2 runs. Following the defeat, Jaydeep Bihani, convener of the Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) ad hoc committee and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ganganagar, raised doubts about the outcome, hinting at possible match-fixing or tampering.

In response to these serious allegations, the Rajasthan Royals' management filed a formal complaint with the Chief Minister, Sports Minister, and Sports Secretary, demanding strict action against Bihani.

Bihani also cast suspicion on the performance of the Rajasthan Royals, accusing the Rajasthan Royals, the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of collusion to sideline the RCA's ad hoc committee from IPL-related activities.

The Royals strongly rejected these allegations, stating, "We reject all claims made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. Such statements are misleading and have caused serious damage to the reputation of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the BCCI. They also tarnish the integrity of cricket."

The franchise emphasized its 18-year partnership with the state association and government, asserting full compliance with BCCI guidelines. Under current arrangements, the Rajasthan Sports Council holds the rights to host IPL matches in Jaipur for the ongoing season.

Additionally, the Royals clarified they are coordinating with both the Sports Council and the BCCI, under the guidance of the state government, to ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament. Despite Bihani's claims that the RCA has successfully hosted international matches in the state, he accused the Sports Council of intentionally excluding the ad hoc committee from organising the IPL match in Jaipur. He further alleged that the State Sports Council had failed to provide accreditation cards to committee members for the event.

Crickters bat being gauged by umpire

To ensure transparency, in IPL 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a bat gauging test to prevent such instances of bat tampering. The test checks the size and specifications of a player's bat to ensure it complies with the regulations set by the International Cricket Council (ICC). If the bat exceeds the maximum legal limit for the blade's thickness (40mm) or the edge's width (67mm), it is considered illegal.

During the RR match, Riyan Parag became the latest victim of the umpire's gauge test, forced to change bat after replacing injured Samson vs DC.

Parag's bat was checked as part of this procedure, following similar tests on players like Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje in the ongoing season. This step aims to maintain fairness and transparency in the game.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal explained that the move was to make sure there is a fair battle on the field. Nobody should feel that somebody's got an undue advantage," he told The Indian Express.

"The BCCI and IPL have always taken all initiatives in this direction so that the fairness of the game is maintained. We have used technology to the maximum to make sure that all decisions can be reviewed so that the games don't get unfairly affected. The idea behind this initiative is to ensure that the spirit of the game is maintained."

Where does RR stand in the points table?

Rajasthan Royals (RR), coached by Rahul Dravid, has earned only four points from eight games in IPL 2025, with two wins and six losses, leaving them in eighth place on the points table.