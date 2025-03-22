And the wait is over! The IPL 2025 season kicked off with a dazzling opening ceremony at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday. It wasn't just about cricket—it was a grand spectacle of glitz, glamour, electrifying dance performances, and non-stop entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted the show, and KKR's Rinku Singh joined him for a dance at Eden Gardens. Virat Kohli also shook a leg with SRK on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, adding to the excitement.

Among the standout performances was actress Disha Patani, whose scintillating and jaw-dropping dance moves mesmerized the crowd.

However, her performance sparked a heated debate online. Many social media users criticized her outfit as inappropriate and too bold for an IPL event, which is watched by audiences of all ages.

For the performance, Disha Patani wore a shimmery ivory bralette with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching mini skirt and gloves.

Fans were irked by her sultry dance moves and bold outfit, slamming the BCCI for approving such revealing attire.

"Why does BCCI approve such revealing outfits for a show watched by families and kids?" one user questioned.

Another wrote, "Unnecessary outfit for sports event."

The third one mentioned, "Such outfits should not be allowed in the IPL opening ceremony, as under-18 RCB kids also watch it, and it sets a wrong example for them.

The next one mentioned, "Temperature increases in Eden Gardens despite heavy showers last night."

A user joked, "Disha Patani was fine until Jio Hotstar remembered their relatives might be watching. Instant cultural awakening! They stopped the broadcast mid-stream".

One social media user wrote, "Why did @JioHotstar cut off #DishaPatani's hot performance midway?? Such a disappointment"

Another shared, "Broadcasters switched to commentary when Disha Patani is performing... Men: Cheating karta hai tu (It's cheating)."

Disha Patani's sizzling performance was initially cut short but was later resumed, allowing her to continue dancing to her songs.

She also joined Punjabi singer and rapper Karan Aujla as he performed his latest track, Tell Me, which features the actress. The song is a collaboration with OneRepublic. As Karan began his performance, he invited Disha to the stage, where she grooved alongside the background dancers.