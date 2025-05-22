The playoff picture is heating up as IPL 2025 nears its grand finale. Four teams have sealed their spots: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans. Among them, Mumbai Indians (MI), after numerous defeats at the start, have pulled off a strong comeback, clinching their playoff berth with a dominant 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Let's take a look at the highlights from the DC vs MI match

Rohit Sharma & Nita Ambani's victory lap

One of the most talked-about moments came after the match, when Rohit Sharma, former MI captain, and Nita Ambani, owner of the franchise, were seen taking a lap around the ground. In a widely shared video, the duo appeared to be in deep conversation, smiling and waving to cheering fans at the Wankhede.

Nita Ambani, Rohit Sharma, and SKY using sanitizer like it's 2020 again.

pic.twitter.com/HaomluacaA — The sports (@the_sports_x) May 22, 2025

Nita Ambani signals six: mystery behind it!

Throughout the match, Nita Ambani was spotted sitting in the dugout alongside her son, Akash Ambani, watching the game intently. In one notable clip, she held up six fingers, a subtle but powerful message symbolising MI's intent to claim their sixth IPL championship.

For the unversed, MI has already won five trophies in the past.

Nita gives sanitiser to Jasprit Bumrah before she shakes hands with him

In a unique post-match gesture that caught everyone's attention, Nita Ambani prioritised safety as COVID-19 cases rise in Mumbai. Before shaking hands with players, she was seen pouring sanitiser onto their palms, starting with Jasprit Bumrah, who smiled and complied. She continued the routine with others, including Karn Sharma.

Nita Ambani of Mumbai Indians (MI) sanitizes Jasprit Bumrah's palm before handshake after MI beat DC to enter IPL 2025 playoffs- 21 May 2025 pic.twitter.com/sAVlD5uc0E — V S Vadivel FCA (@vsvadivelfca) May 22, 2025

Hardik Pandya gave fistbumps

Even MI skipper Hardik Pandya took note of the situation, opting for fist bumps instead of handshakes while greeting ground staff.

Nita Ambani following Rohit Sharma like mad Fangirl.?❤️? pic.twitter.com/kgVQ32ukpw — ???????⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 21, 2025

MI penalised for fielding rule violation during clash against DC

Everything went smoothly during the match between MI and DC until MI faced a rare penalty for a fielding violation. It so happened that, during the third delivery of the fifth over, bowled by Will Jacks, the on-field umpires flagged a major oversight by MI captain Hardik Pandya. The team had only three fielders positioned on the offside, all within the 30-yard circle, while six fielders were stationed on the legside, which is a clear breach of fielding regulations.

Captain Hardik Pandya thanking each & every ground staff at Wankhede ?



- A lovely gesture by HP. pic.twitter.com/ELLwXXChzx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2025

According to the rules, no more than five fielders are permitted on the leg side at any given time. Additionally, having more than two fielders behind square on the leg-side is not allowed. This imbalance in field placement led to the delivery being declared a no-ball, catching MI off guard and highlighting a rare strategic lapse.