Match Details:

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: April 30, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to take on the Mumbai Indians in Match 44 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Both teams have had contrasting runs in the tournament so far and the Sanju Samson-led side has already tasted a lot of success, winning six of their eight games so far. They are currently at the second position in the points table and are coming off a magnificent victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians have had a drastic run so far in the tournament and have lost all their eight games which have ended their hopes of making it to the playoffs this season. The Rohit Sharma-led side has struggled in all three departments so far and the lack of consistent partnerships from the top order has been a major issue as well. They are likely to bring in Tim David and Fabien Allen into the XI in places of Daniel Sams and Dewald Brevis.

Pitch Report

The previous game at the ground saw a close encounter between KKR and GT and the side batting first was able to defend a par score. The wicket has had some assistance for the bowlers and the captain that wins the toss is likely to stick with the trend of bowling first on the wicket.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Kieron Pollard needs one more catch to reach 100 catches in the IPL. Once he reaches there, he will become the first fielder to take 100 catches for a team in the league.

4 – Jos Buttler needs four more sixes to reach 100 sixes for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

5 – Sanju Samson needs to hit five more fours to reach 400 fours in T20 cricket.

8 – Mumbai Indians have lost all their eight matches this season. No team has ever begun an IPL season with these many losses.

18 – Total wickets taken by Yuzvendra Chahal in the ongoing IPL season, the highest of any player. His bowling average of 12.65 is the best among all players who took at least five wickets in this season.

28 – Suryakumar Yadav needs to score 28 runs for Mumbai Indians to become the fifth player to reach 2000 runs for the franchise. The top four players of this list are Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu and Sachin Tendulkar.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah