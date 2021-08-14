Mumbai Indians on Friday left for IPL 2021 which resumes in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and chose to share their departure on Twitter in which Vinay Kumar can be seen travelling on the flight to UAE.

The Mumbai Indians unit, which had been training for the last two weeks after undergoing quarantine, have been tested for COVID-19 before taking off for UAE, where the team has booked rooms in the same hotel as last year.

Speculations are high ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in May that the remaining part of the 14th edition of IPL will be held in UAE . The first match will be played on September 19, while the final match of IPL has been scheduled for October 15. That's also the day when Indian will be celebrating Dussehra, a national holiday in the country.

The BCCI official in question, privy to the inside developments, informed ANI that the initial round of discussions between BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board went well and to the satisfaction of both parties.

"The discussions went really well and with ECB giving us the oral nod to host the event ahead of the BCCI SGM, it was about closing the deal over the last week. The first game after the season resumes will be held on September 19 while we will have the final on October 15. The BCCI was always keen on a window to finish the remaining matches," the official was quoted as saying.

Replacing foreign players

Even though the dates and venues might be nearing confirmation, there are still plenty of gaps that need be filled before the matches can be resumed. The availability of foreign players being one major hurdle. When asked about the same, the official said they had their fingers crossed and were hopeful of positive outcomes. It's only if a couple of significant names can't turn that the future course of action will be decided accordingly.

Picking up replacements for major foreign players would be difficult, but the official said that BCCI is in touch with foreign boards. The BCCI though hasn't yet officially announced anything on its official Twitter handle.

When Covid brought down a premier league

On May 4, IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely and with immediate effect given the country's unprecedented rise in Covid cases. At the time, BCCI and IPL governing council itself came under immense criticism for holding the matches in the first place. The suspension was also in the offing after Covid-19 breached two franchise bio-bubbles.

SRH's Wriddhiman Saha tested positive and after the news became public, it became necessary to quarantine the entire Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2021 Full Schedule

Here's the complete Indian Premier League 2021 second half match schedule, venue, date and timings.