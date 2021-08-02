BCCI has reportedly urged ICC not to acknowledge the Kashmir Premier League. It has reportedly also got in touch with other teams to stop their members from playing in the KPL. KPL is Pakistan's domestic T20 tournament set to begin from August 8. BCCI's stand comes amid the status of Kashmir as disputed territory. has accused BCCI of threatening him from playing for Kashmir Premier League.

Herschelle Gibbs reacts

"Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me saying they won't allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous," former Proteas batsman Herschelle Gibbs wrote.

The Pakistan's Cricket Board had then shot back and said, "The PCB believes the BCCI has once again breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman's game by interfering in internal affairs of the ICC Members as the KPL has been approved by the PCB."

BCCI's strong reply

"While one can neither confirm or deny the veracity of the statement made by a former player who has figured in a CBI investigation into match-fixing earlier, the PCB must understand that even if Gibb's statement is assumed to be true, the BCCI would be well within their rights to take decisions with respect to the cricketing ecosystem in India. The fact that the Indian cricketing ecosystem is the most sought after for cricketing opportunities globally, should not be envied by the PCB," a BCCI official told ANI.

The officer further said, "PCB is coming across as confused. Just the way the decision to not allow players of Pakistani origin to participate in the IPL cannot be construed as interfering in the internal affairs of an ICC member, the decision, if any, to allow or disallow anyone from participating in any manner with cricket within India is purely an internal matter of the BCCI."