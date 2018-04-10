Chennai Super Kings will look to make it two wins out of two when they face Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 10.

Dwayne Bravo's heroics with both bat and ball helped the Super Kings eke out a thrilling one-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the curtain raiser of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

The victory came at a cost to CSK, however, as highly-rated all-rounder Kedhar Jadhav suffered a hamstring injury during the match, ruling him out for the rest of the tournament. The franchise have drafted in England's David Willey as replacement.

Faf du Plessis is unlikely to feature for the home side as he is nursing a muscle injury, with Murali Vijay expected to replace the injured Jadhav.

The game against Kolkata is Chennai's first at their home stadium since serving a two-year ban over a corruption scandal.

Kolkata Knight Riders answered pre-tournament queries about the strength of their squad in emphatic fashion by convincingly beating Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens over the weekend.

Sunil Narine smashed a 17-ball half century after he was surprisingly sent in to open the KKR innings in their chase of RCB's total of 176-7. New Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik was unbeaten on 35 as his team reached the target with seven balls to spare.

CSK vs KKR where to watch

Match starts at 8.00pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming services are available on Hotstar.

UK Sky Sports skysports.com, skygo USA Willow Hotstar Pakistan Geo Super www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv Bangladesh Channel 9 Channel 9 Canada Willow Hotstar Australia Fox Sports foxsports.com.au, Foxtel GO Caribbean Flow TV Flowtv.com, Flow Sports App Sub Saharan Africa Supersport Supersport.com, Supersport App New Zealand Sky Sports www.skygo.co.nz, fanpass.co.nz,www.sky.co.nz MENA BeIN Sport BeIN connect Afghanistan Lemar TV

CSK vs KKR probable teams

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Mark Wood, Imran Tahir

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Vinay Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav