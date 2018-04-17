Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohlihas credited England's "explosive" Twenty20 team for the increased amount of English players recruited by in Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises this season.

Some 12 English players are taking part in IPL 2018 – more than in any other season of the Indian domestic tournament – including all-rounders Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali at RCB.

Ben Stokes is the most expensive overseas player playing in the IPL this season after he was bought for almost £1.4m ($2m) by Rajasthan Royals in the auction in January.

Kohli said it is natural for more England players to participate in the IPL as the country currently boasts of some of the best T20 talent in the world.

"I think it is because of how they play their T20 cricket. The last couple of years, right from the T20 World Cup, they have been an explosive T20 side," Kohli was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council's official website.

"People are sharpening their skills according to the format, and these are some of the best T20 players in the world right now. So you get picked in the IPL."

The India captain went on to praise the positive qualities brought by Woakes and Ali to the RCB set up.

"They are top guys. They are really optimistic and are helpful for the RCB team culture. It is good to have good people around," Kohli said.

England's one-day captain Eoin Morgan said last week that Stokes's stellar performances for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 "broke down barriers" for English players in the IPL.

"One of the big things that worked in our favour last year was Stokes going for a significant amount of money and proving he was worth that and more," Morgan told Sky Sports.

"It broke down barriers. If anyone in Indian cricket had doubts about [English players] because of previous performances then last year would certainly have had a knock-on effect.

"It is a huge compliment to the way our individuals and the team have done for the last few years [that so many players are in the IPL]."