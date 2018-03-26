Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman has said the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit will wait for Cricket Australia to publish their findings on the ball-tampering row that has engulfed Australian cricket before making a decision over David Warner's role in the franchise.

Warner is set to captain the Sunrisers in the upcoming IPL tournament, which runs from April 7 to May 27.

He stepped down as vice-captain of Australia after skipper Steve Smith admitted in a press conference March 24 that he, along with a "leadership group", was part of a plot to deliberately tamper the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Cricket Australia are now investigating the incident and are due to release their findings on March 28.

Laxman said the Sunrisers would wait for whatever punishment Cricket Australia hand out to Warner before making their own move.

"It's very unfortunate what has happened in the Cape Town Test," the former India batsman told PTI. "As far as Sunrisers is concerned, it's too early for us to comment. We will wait for the decision of Cricket Australia

"The information available at the moment is very limited. So, we will wait for further information. If at all, the need be, then we will discuss about that. As far as Warner is concerned, he has been an exceptional leader for the Sunrisers group."

The comments come after former India captain Sourav Ganguly said he expects the Sunrisers to axe Warner as captain and name Shikhar Dhawan as his replacement.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has flown to South Africa to personally oversee the body's investigation into the events of the Cape Town Test, which the hosts won by 322 runs.

Australian cricket officials are under pressure to act after the country's Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, called for "decisive action" against those involved in the ball-tampering row.