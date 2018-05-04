CSK were handed a thrashing by KKR at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Jadeja came up with underwhelming performances with the bat, the ball and on the field.

Fleming insists CSK will trust their first XI to improve and deliver for the team.

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has said all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja needs to step up and deliver if he is to continue playing the role of a finisher in the side.

Speaking to the media after CSK's crushing six-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 4, Fleming stressed on the need to not get carried away but trust the first XI to do the job for them in the upcoming matches.

Despite sitting on the second spot of the eight-team table, CSK have been going through an inconsistent phase. Their death bowling, as skipper MS Dhoni insists, has been a cause for concern.

The spotlight is also on Jadeja as the CSK star has been underwhelming with both and the bat so far.

The 29-year-old India all-rounder, regarded one of the best fielders going around, came under the fire after dropping KKR's big-hitting opener Sunil Narine twice in the same over.

Jadeja had earlier struggled with the bat as well as he managed only 12 runs at run-a-ball after coming into bat in the last five overs as CSK fell 20-30 runs short at Eden Garden.

The left-arm orthodox bowler didn't shine in the second half of the match as he conceded 39 runs in his four-over quota on a night where none of the visitors' bowlers managed to keep KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik [45 off 18] and young Shubman Gill [57 off 36] quiet.

"We lost a little bit of intensity, could have scored a little bit more in the last four-five overs... a little bit more obviously from Jadeja. He got to score more than run a ball if he's going to fill that role," Fleming said.

He added: "Certainly we were on the back foot with some good fielders making mistakes, it hit down a little bit.

"We got to be careful that we don't get too carried away after one bad game where the bowling looked a little bit off.

"It's too easy to start chopping and changing after one bad game. Look those guys bowled us to a win in the last game. You just got be careful and not be too knee-jerk and make sure that you run the sequence long enough to see true form come through."

Fans miffed with Jadeja

Meanwhile, miffed CSK fans even questioned Jadeja's place in the playing XI and requested the management to drop him.

The top-ranked Test all-rounder hasn't had enough opportunities with both the bat and the ball but his numbers (59 runs at 4.75 and three wickets at an economy of 8.55 in nine matches) have looked far from impressive.

CSK have very little time to work on their shortcoming as the Chennai-based franchise will be facing upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday, May 6.