Kings XI Punjab gave their co-owner Preity Zinta very few reasons to smile on Sunday, May 20 as they were knocked out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 following a five-wicket defeat in the last round-robin league match in Pune.

Zinta, who cheered her team from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, cut a disappointed figure as KXIP came up with a disappointing batting effort in what was a must-win match for them.

However, in a video that has gone viral on social media, Zinta is seen brimming with joy as she seemingly tells a fellow supporter that she is happy over Mumbai Indians' exit from the ongoing season.

With a little bit of lip reading, Twitter users claim the Bollywood actress said: "I'm just very happy that Mumbai Indians got knocked out...very happy."

Watch the video here. Here's are a few reactions as well.

The ongoing season has witnessed one of the most competitive league stages in the history of the cash-rich league. Three teams, including KXIP, MI and Rajasthan Royals, were in contention for the final playoff spot on the last day of the round-robin league stage — May 20.

Defending champions MI needed just a win in the first match of Sunday's doubleheader against Delhi Daredevils. However, they crashed out following an 11-run defeat to the wooden spooners at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

MI's defeat opened a small window for KXIP, who were taking on CSK at their own backyard. R Ashwin's men needed to win the match by at least 53 runs to leapfrog the Royals into the fourth spot.

However, an insipid batting performance saw them crashing out of the tournament with five defeats on the bounce.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royals are the four teams who have qualified for the knockout stages.

MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson's men will kick-start the playoffs in Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, May 22. SRH and KKR will play the Eliminator 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on the following day.