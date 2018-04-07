The opening ceremony of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 7. After many years, the event will take place on the same day as the first match of the season.

Earlier, the opening ceremony was conducted a day before the first match, which used to give opportunities for every captain to attend the event. Captain of each franchise used to come on stage to take the "Spirit of Cricket" pledge.

However, this year, all the captains met in Mumbai on April 6 to take the pledge. Mumbai Indians host Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, meaning only those two captains will be attending this season's opening ceremony.

Kings XI Punjab host Delhi Daredevils in Mohali, while Royal Challengers Bangalore make a trip to West Bengal to face Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 8. Due to the double header, the captains of these four franchises will not be at the event in Mumbai on Saturday.

The poor planning from the officials has resulted in the captains of six teams to miss the opening ceremony.

Every year, the opening ceremony sees top artists and superstars from the Bollywood perform at the event. The tradition is set to continue this season as well as Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Jacquelin Fernandez will take the stage to entertain the fans in the stadium and around the world.

How to watch live

The opening ceremony will start at 5pm IST/12:30pm BST. Live coverage of the event will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. Mobile, laptop and tablet users can watch the match live on Hotstar.

