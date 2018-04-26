Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as both the sides meet for the second time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season Thursday, April 26.

When and how to watch IPL 2018 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab online

The 25th match of IPL 2018 between SRH and KXIP will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Tamil will provide television coverage of the match. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

SRH vs KXIP Preview

Sunrisers, who are sitting third on the points table with four wins from six matches, were outclassed by 15 in Mohali on April 19 after Chris Gayle hit his sixth IPL ton — a 63-ball 104, which included 11 sixes.

Kane Williamson's men will be gunning for revenge against Ravichandran Ashwin's men Thursday. Notably, they are heading into the match on the back of a morale-boosting 31-run win against Mumbai Indians, which helped them snap their two-match unbeaten run, Sunday, April 22.

Sunrisers batting unit failed and managed only 118 runs. However, their famed bowling line-up, despite the absence of spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowled out the Indians for just 87 runs as the likes of Siddharth Kaul (3 for 23), Rashid Khan (2 for 11) and Basil Thampi (2 for 4) impressed.

With Kumar likely to return for Thursday's home match, Sunrisers will be looking to keep the Kings XI batting unit quiet.

Gayle set to return for KXIP

On the other hand, Gayle, who missed KXIP's four-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils on April 23, is likely to return for the visitors. His presence will be key as the Punjab-based franchise came up with an under-par show against the then Gautam Gambhir-led franchise.

Skipper Ashwin would be hoping for a better batting show from Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh, who have been disappointing so far.

Meanwhile, the duel between Rashid and his Afghanistan teammate Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be one of the most-anticipated head-to-head battles in Thursday's clash.

KXIP would be looking to maintain their four-match winning streak but they have to be at their best if they are to overcome SRH on the road.

Possible playing XIs

SRH: Kane Williamson (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul.

KXIP: R Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

