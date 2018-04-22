Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bounce back against an in-form Chennai Super Kings team after they suffered their first defeat of the season against Kings XI Punjab last week.

Kane Williamson's side could not contain an assault from KXIP opener Chris Gayle, who blasted his way to 104 off just 64 balls to help his team to a first-innings total of 193-3. SRH lacked the batting firepower to reach the target as they fell 15 runs short, with their cause not helped by opener Shikhar Dhawan hurt and retiring early in the chase.

Dhawan was struck on the elbow by Barinder Sran and will undergo a late fitness test before the Chennai match. There are also doubts over the availability of fast bowler Billy Stanlake, who sat out the Punjab match through injury.

Chennai Super Kings bounced back from their own loss against Kings XI Punjab by thrashing Rajasthan Royals by 64 runs, with Shane Watson leading the way with the bat with a well-made 106.

Speaking after the match, Watson said only focusing on Twenty20 cricket had been of benefit to his form with the bat.

"I am playing only T20 cricket, it definitely helps," the former Australia all-rounder was quoted as saying by Times of India. "When I was playing for Australia, I was changing form all the times. It's a challenge. When you are coming off a Test series and going into the T20 mode, it takes a bit of time to find your feet.

"Playing only T20 cricket, all I am doing is practising T20 skills. It's an advantage for me. For a period of time, I wasn't sure whether I was going to continue playing. But I realized that I loved playing more than anything."

Victory for Chennai against the Sunrisers will propel them ahead of Punjab to the top of the Indian Premier League 2018 table.

Where to watch SRH vs CSK

The match starts at 4.00pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming services are available on Hotstar.

UK Sky Sports skysports.com, skygo USA Willow Hotstar Pakistan Geo Super www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv Bangladesh Channel 9 Channel 9 Canada Willow Hotstar Australia Fox Sports foxsports.com.au, Foxtel GO Caribbean Flow TV Flowtv.com, Flow Sports App Sub Saharan Africa Supersport Supersport.com, Supersport App New Zealand Sky Sports www.skygo.co.nz, fanpass.co.nz,www.sky.co.nz MENA BeIN Sport BeIN connect Afghanistan Lemar TV

SRH vs CSK probable teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Imran