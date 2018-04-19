Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third home game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 19.

How to watch live

The match starts at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST. Live coverage of the IPL tie between KXIP and SRH will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Select 1. Click here for live stream link for Thursday's IPL match.

Preview

R Ashwin's men have been unbeaten at home (two wins from as many matches) so far in the league but they face a stiff test against Sunrisers, who have started the new season on a high by stitch a three-match winning streak.

KXIP are heading into the match on the back of a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at home Sunday, April 15. The biggest positive to come out of the match for the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise was Chris Gayle's return to peak form.

The West Indies all-rounder, in his first match for KXIP, smashed 63 runs, including seven boundaries and four sixes, in just 33 balls to help his team post 197 on the board, which in the end proved a winning total despite MS Dhoni's late onslaught in CSK's chase.

Ashwin seems to have a problem of plenty as the likes of Marcus Stoinis and David Miller were benched for the last match. It remains to be seen if the newly-appointed captain will tinker with the winning XI or retain Gayle for Thursday's match.

Can SRH make it four on four?

On the other hand, Sunrisers will be looking to continue their winning ways in Mohali later today. Notably, they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders on the road by a comfortable margin of five wickets in their last match Saturday, April 14.

Kane Williamson-led SRH are one of the most balanced sides in the league. Opener Shikhar Dhawan has stepped up in the absence of former skipper David Warner, who was banned by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) after his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal came to light.

With the likes of Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Billy Stanlake performing consistently with the ball, SRH look like the team to beat this season.

However, the Hyderabad-based franchise should be wary of the firepower of KXIP's batting unit. The like of Gayle and the Karnataka trio of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Karun Nair have been in fine form and SRH will be well-served if they can keep the said batsmen quiet.

Probable playing XIs

KXIP: R Ashwin (c), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SRH: Kane Williamson (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Kahan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake.

