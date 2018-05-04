Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) return to action after a week-long break Friday, May 4 as they take on wooden spooners Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 34th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

When is the match between KXIP and MI and how to watch it online

The IPL 2018 match will start at 8 pm IST, 3: 30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports Select will provide live television coverage of the match. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

KXIP vs MI - Preview

R Ashwin-led KXIP have been one of the most dominating sides, winning five out of their seven matches so far. The Punjab-based franchise will be hoping they continue their good run at their new home, Holkar Stadium in Indore where they will play four of their next seven matches.

KXIP have had more than enough time to reflect on their 13-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on the road on April 26. Despite a solid start from in-form openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, the then visitors stumbled in chase of 133 against the SRH, who have been defending totals in low-scoring encounters without breaking a sweat.

Brad Hodge's men have a good opportunity to return to winning ways against MI, who are heading into the encounter on the back of a 14-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the week.

Defending champions need to win six in six

The defending champions cannot afford to lose another match if they are to keep their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. With two wins from eight games, Rohit Sharma's men have been woeful in the ongoing season.

MI, who were known for their batting might, have been a shadow of their vintage self in the ongoing season with skipper Rohit and all-rounder Kieron Pollard struggling to contribute with the bat. Youngsters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been solid at the top but inconsistent showing from Pandya brothers — Krunal and Hardik has been a major for concern.

If MI are to pull off a miracle and reach the playoffs, their big names ought to buckle up. The first step towards sending a positive signal to the rest of the teams will be matching KXIP's batting performance tonight.

Rohit had scored the joint fastest T20I century (35 balls) only a few months ago at the same venue. The visitors will be well served if their captain steps up and delivers against the high-flying hosts.

KXIP vs MI - Predicted line-ups

R Ashwin (c), KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

MI: Rohit Sharma ©, Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, JP Duminy, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande.

IPL 2018 live stream and global TV listings