The second match of IPL 2018 between KXIP and DD will start at 4pm IST, 11:30am BST in Mohali.

Kings XI Punjab take on Delhi Daredevils in the second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, April 8.

Ever since KXIP, led by co-owner Preity Zinta, splashed out at the IPL auction in January, there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the new-look side, which will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin. Notably, the Punjab-based franchise, who missed the playoff spot by a whisker in 2017, had retained only one player in Axar Patel.

With an array of local and foreign stars, KXIP are hoping for a fresh and successful start. A lot is expected of mentor Virender Sehwag and head coach Brad Hodge as the two senior members of the support staff have a power-packed unit at their disposal.

All eyes will be on Yuvraj Singh on Sunday as he returns home. The former skipper of the Punjab-based franchise will be a key member of Ashwin's unit, given his vast experience. The 36-year-old's form with the bat will be crucial to the team's success as well.

Chris Gayle, who almost went unsold at the IPL auction, will be eager to prove his worth after being let go by Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the absence of Aaron Finch, the West Indies big-hitter is expected to be part of the playing XI on Sunday.

KXIP's batting line-up is filled with an array of in-form local stars, including KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair. With skipper Ashwin and Patel and Afghanistan teenager Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Punjab have a spin unit capable of causing problems for opposition batsmen.

Can Gambhir start Daredevils captaincy stint on a high?

On the other hand, the Daredevils will be lead by one of IPL most successful captains, Gautam Gambhir who has returned home from Kolkata Knight Riders.

The former India captain will be eager to lead Delhi, the perennial underperformers, to their maiden IPL title. The Daredevils have a balanced unit for the 11th season but they will be without Glenn Maxwell on Sunday.

The absence of Kagiso Rabada, who pulled out of the cash-rich tournament with an injury, also comes as a big blow. Chris Morris and Trent Boult are likely to lead the pace attack on what will be hard and bouncy wicket in Mohali on Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: Live stream and TV coverage information

India: TV - Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi; Live stream - Hotstar

UK Sky Sports skysports.com, skygo USA Willow Hotstar Pakistan Geo Super www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv Bangladesh Channel 9 Channel 9 Canada Willow Hotstar Australia Fox Sports foxsports.com.au, Foxtel GO Caribbean Flow TV Flowtv.com, Flow Sports App Sub Saharan Africa Supersport Supersport.com, Supersport App New Zealand Sky Sports www.skygo.co.nz, fanpass.co.nz,www.sky.co.nz MENA BeIN Sport BeIN connect Afghanistan Lemar TV ---

Possible playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, K.L Rahul (wk), Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran.

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Jayant Yadav.