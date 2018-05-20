Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Daredevils (DD) at their own backyard — Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi — in the penultimate round-robin match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 on Sunday, May 20.

When is DD vs MI and how to watch it live

MI will take on DD in the first match of Sunday's doubleheader at 4 pm IST, 11:30 am BST.

Star Sports will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

DD vs MI - IPL 2018 preview

MI are a win away from completing yet another remarkable turnaround. Rohit Sharma's men, who were down and out after winning only one of their first six matches, are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth.

The defending champions, who have made it a habit to seal fairytale playoffs, are sitting at the fifth spot of the points table with 12 points from 13 matches.

The equation for them is straightforward — two points on Sunday will help them join the top three in the playoffs as their Net Run Rate is the highest among the three contenders, which includes Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) later this evening.

Rohit & Co. are heading into the match on the back of a three-run win over KXIP at home on May 16. They held their nerves to clinch a three-run win and keep themselves in contention for the playoffs.

Kieron Pollard's return to form is a big boost for the visitors, who had been struggling due to middle order concerns. The West Indies all-rounder, who had missed four matches on the trot, returned to the playing XI in their tie against KXIP and smashed a 23-ball 50.

Mumbai though would love to see skipper Rohit take responsibility and lead from the front on what is expected to be a bowler-friendly wicket in New Delhi.

MI cannot afford to take wooden spooners Daredevils lightly as the hosts are heading into the match on the back of a dominant 34-run win over CSK on Friday, May 18.

Shreyas Iyer's team would want to finish what has been a disappointing season on a high. Former skipper Gautam Gambhir may get back into the playing XI for the last match of their season.

Rohit's men need to wary of Daredevils' leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra if they are to avoid a heartbreak on the last day of the league stage.

DD vs MI - Team News

Delhi Daredevils probable playing XI: Shreyas Iyer ©, Prithvi Shaw, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Junior Dala, Sandeep Lamichhane

Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma ©, Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan.

IPL 2018 live stream and global TV listings

UK: TV - Sky Sports; Live stream - skysports.com, Sky Go

USA: Willow, Hotstar

Pakistan: TV - Geo Super; Live stream - www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv

Afghanistan: Lemar TV