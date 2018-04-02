The chief executive of Kolkata Knight Riders has said the franchise will name a replacement for injured pace bowler Mitchell Starc on April 2.

Venky Mysore said he was not worried about Starc pulling out of the tournament at late notice and expressed confidence in 36-year-old Mitchell Johnson's ability to lead KKR's attack in his compatriot's absence.

Starc, who sold for almost $1.5m in the IPL auction to the Knight Riders, suffered a tibial bone stress fracture in his right leg in the build-up to Australia's fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The left-armer was left out Australia's team for the fourth Test, with South Australia seam bowler Chadd Seyers taking his place, and is set to fly back to Australia at the end of the series.

Reports have suggested that West Indies fast bowler Jason Holder and England's Tom Curran are in the running to replace Starc in the KKR squad.

"We are not yet ready to make the announcement [of Starc's replacement]," Mysore told the PTI news agency. "Protocol demands that the IPL announces it first.

"We have a very good option in Mitchell Johnson. He has played more IPLs and won two championships when he has played for teams and he is an outstanding player.

"He bowled well in the Big Bash, he is still fit, and bowling 145kph plus. He is an experienced campaigner, I don't think we won't miss [Starc] initially but we need backup."

Mysore added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India had cleared Sunil Narine to play in the Indian Premier League after his bowling action was reported during the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League Twenty20 tournament.

"I had some very good conversation with the IPL, there's absolutely no issue with Sunil. He's joined the side. It's business as usual. No worries there," he said.

The KKR chief executive also said he expected Australia opener Chris Lynn to recover from a shoulder injury in time to play in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8.