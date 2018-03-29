New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson has been named as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Williamson has been promoted to the leadership role by the Sunrisers after David Warner was banned from playing in the IPL by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Australia vice-captain Warner was handed a one-year ban from international cricket by Cricket Australia on March 28 for his role in orchestrating ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa.

Although Cricket Australia's punishment does not bar Warner from participating in overseas domestic tournaments such as the IPL, the chairman of the tournament, Rajeev Shukla, announced that he would not be allowed to participate in this year's edition.

"We are happy to announce Kane Williamson as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2018," Sunrisers chief executive Shanmugam said in a statement.

Williamson said: "I've accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead."

Warner broke his silence over the ball-tampering scandal by releasing a statement on social media on March 29, in which he apologized for engaging in actions that had "damaged cricket".

"I apologize for my part and take responsibility for it," he wrote. "I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans. It's a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy.

"I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisors. You will hear from me in a few days."

Australia captain Steve Smith has also been barred from playing in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals due to his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Royals in the absence of Smith.