Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned from playing for Australia for 12 months for orchestrating a ball-tampering scandal that has rocked world cricket.

Cricket Australia also confirmed that opener Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper to rub the ball during the third Test against South Africa, has been slapped with a nine-month ban.

In addition, Smith has been barred from holding any leadership position in the Australian team for the next two years, while Warner will not be considered for leadership positions indefinitely.

A one-year ban means the disgraced pair should be eligible for selection for the 2019 World Cup, which gets underway in May next year, and Australia's Ashes tour to England.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft will also be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.

They will be able to appeal against their punishments and the length of their suspensions should they wish through a Cricket Australia hearing chaired by an independent commissioner.

The trio have been sent home from the South Africa tour for their role in the scandal, with Matthew Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns called up as replacements for the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

Bancroft, Smith and Warner were charged under Article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia's code of conduct, which punishes behavior that is "contrary to the spirit of the game; unbecoming of a representative or official; harmful to the interests of cricket; or brings the game of cricket into disrepute".

The cricket body's investigation concluded that Warner had developed the plan to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper and that the vice-captain then instructed Bancroft to carry out his plan.

Smith is charged with having had knowledge of the plot but failing to prevent it from being executed.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland flew to South Africa earlier this week to personally oversee the body's investigation into the events of the Cape Town Test, which the hosts won by 322 runs.

A preliminary investigation by the cricket body found that no other players were involved in the plot to tamper the ball. Coach Darren Lehmann was also cleared of involvement.

Australian cricket officials were under pressure to hand out strong punishments after the country's Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, called for "decisive action" against those involved in the ball-tampering row.

Both Smith and Warner have also been barred from competing in this year's Indian Premier League tournament by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.