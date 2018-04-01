Sunrisers Hyderbad have signed England opener Alex Hales for the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a replacement for David Warner, who has been barred from competing in the tournament for ball tampering.

Hales, 29, said he was "excited" to participate in the cash-rich domestic league after being initially overlooked in the IPL auction in January.

The opener signed a new deal with Nottinghamshire in February to play only limited-overs matches until the end of the 2019 season, but the contract includes a clause that allows him to play in the IPL if a franchise picks him up.

"I'm excited to be given this opportunity by the Sunrisers to play in arguably the biggest domestic tournament in the world," Hales was quoted as saying by Nottingham Post.

"I wish to thank Notts for their support. While it's disappointing to miss matches for Outlaws, when I return to England I will be match hardened and ready to give my all to their cause."

Notts' director of cricket Mick Newell said: "Although Alex missed out in the IPL auction, we knew there was a chance he could be signed up as a replacement, given his excellent record in the T20 Blast last summer and with England."

Warner was set to captain the Sunrisers in the IPL before he confessed to being part of a plot to tamper with the ball during Australia's third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

He has been hit with a one-year ban from international cricket for his involvement in the scandal, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India also barred him from taking part in the IPL.

Last week, the Sunrisers named New Zealand's Kane Williamson as their new captain.

The 11th season of the IPL gets underway on April 7, with the Sunrisers facing Rajasthan Royals in their first game of the tournament on April 9