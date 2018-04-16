MS Dhoni expressed confidence that he would be fit in time for Chennai Super Kings' next Indian Premier League (IPL) match after suffering from stiff back during the team's four-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. April 15 in Mohali.

There was cause for concern as Dhoni hurt his back during the riveting run-chase against R Ashwin's men. The 36-year-old was attended by the physio more than once but he managed to hold on and almost managed to pull off another successful last-over finish for the two-time champions.

CSK needed 85 off the last five overs during a chase of 198 Sunday. Skipper Dhoni rose to the occasion, turning back the clock while braving a stiff back. He was at his brutal best as he had come up with a late onslaught, amassing 79 runs, including six boundaries and five sixes, in just 44 balls.

The former India captain hit two huge sixes and milked 19 runs from Andrew Tye's penultimate over but was unable to take his team past the finish line despite sending one out of the park in the final over.

God has given me the power: Dhoni

"It's bad; how bad it is, I don't know. God has given me the power. I don't need to use the back a lot, the hands can do the job. But overall, we'll assess how bad it is," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation ceremony Sunday.

He added: "It shouldn't be too bad because I know what really happened and once you know the kind of injury it is, it becomes slightly easy to get out of it and also we have three-four days now before the next game.

"I am quite used to playing with few injuries, whether it is back, fingers, elbow or something else. You have to be tough and get on with the game."

CSK have been bogged down by injury concerns to key players in the ongoing season. While Kedar Jadhav, who was bought for Rs 7.8 crore at the auction, has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury, Suresh Raina has been ruled out for a couple of matches with a calf injury he sustained last week.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has not played a single match for the Chennai-based franchise so far after being sidelined with an injury.

CSK slip to the third spot on points table

Following Sunday's defeat, CSK slipped to the third spot on the table. They are tied on points with KXIP, who have also won two of their three matches so far.

CSK though are yet to register a convincing win as they had snatched victories from the jaws of defeat in their first two games.

Dwayne Bravo was the star of their one-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the season opener on April 7 as the West Indies all-rounder smashed a 30-ball 68 to help his team complete a remarkable turnaround in chase of 166.

English batsman Sam Billings helped CSK crush Kolkata Knight Riders' hopes on April 10 by hitting a 23-ball 56 in what was another nail-biting last-over finish at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK have a four-day break before they face Rajasthan Royals at their new home, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Friday, April 20.