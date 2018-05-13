CSK have a positive head-to-head record against the SRH — 5-2 in seven meetings.

The Super Kings are one of the two teams to have beaten the table-toppers in the ongoing season.

Chennai Super Kings are all set to face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in a much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday, May 13.

When does CSK vs SRH start and how to watch it live on TV, online

The first match of Sunday's doubleheader will start at 4 pm IST, 11:30 am BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Select 1 will provide television coverage of the match in India.

A live stream will be available on Hotstar.

CSK vs SRH preview

The Super Kings missed an opportunity to seal a playoff berth on Friday, May 11, after failing to add to their tally of 14 points following a four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on the road.

CSK who are placed second on the points table, four points adrift SRH, are not under a lot of pressure, unlike the mid-table teams. Though another defeat on Sunday would put them in a tricky situation.

The hosts will be hoping to seal a playoff berth as early as Sunday, but they are up against a team that has not faced defeat in their last six outings this season.

CSK fans have traveled in large numbers to back their team on Sunday

Sunrisers, the only team to have booked a berth in the playoffs so far, are heading into the match on the back of a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils on Thursday, May 10.

On what was an off day for their bowlers, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kane Williamson had stepped up with the bat as Sunrisers gunned down a 188-run target with ease, thereby showcasing their all-round might.

The Hyderabad team is keen on maintaining the winning momentum in the lead-up to the playoffs. A win against title contenders CSK will only boost their confidence. On the other hand, CSK will be keen on laying down a marker on Sunday by stopping the Sunrisers' juggernaut.

On what is expected to be a hot and humid afternoon, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja will be key to the team's chances. The spin duo was responsible for demolishing the batting line-up of Royal Challengers Bangalore under similar conditions last week.

However, the Sunrisers bowling unit has the firepower to outshine the Super Kings counterpart if the pitch assists slower bowlers. The likes of Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan can pose a bigger threat to the CSK batsmen in such conditions.

CSK vs SRH - Team News

Chennai Super Kings possible playing XI: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad possible playing XI: Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

IPL 2018 global TV listings and live stream information

UK: TV - Sky Sports; Live stream - skysports.com, Sky Go

USA: Willow, Hotstar

Pakistan: TV - Geo Super; Live stream - www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv

Afghanistan: Lemar TV