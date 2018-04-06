Apple products are known for their experience, brand recognition and the hefty price tag of course. But from time to time, there are discounts on iPhones and MacBooks so the masses can consider buying without burning a deeper hole in their pockets. This time, Flipkart has taken the initiative to make Apple products worth buying for their price. The sale commenced April 3.

India's noted e-commerce giant, Flipkart, is currently running an Apple-exclusive sale called Apple Week. The limited period sale ends on April 9, but shoppers can grab some exciting deals on iPhone X, iPhone 8 series, older iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and select accessories.

As a part of the sale, ICICI Bank credit card holders stand to gain the maximum benefit. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 10,000 cashback on EMI transactions for ICICI Bank credit card holders. The online retailer is also luring shoppers with an assured 50 percent BuyBack value on select iPhones.

Check out the list of all the offers available during Apple Week (ends Monday, April 9):

Apple iPhones

iPhone X (64GB) – Rs 79,999 + Rs 10,000 ICICI cashback + up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange

iPhone 8 (64GB) – Rs 54,999 + Rs 8,000 ICICI cashback + up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange

iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) – Rs 63,999 + Rs 8,000 ICICI cashback + up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange

iPhone 7 (32GB) – Rs 41,999 + Rs 4,000 ICICI cashback + up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange

iPhone 6s (32GB) – Rs 32,999 + Rs 3,000 ICICI cashback + up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange

iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) – Rs 38,999 + Rs 3,000 ICICI cashback + up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange

iPhone 6 (32GB) – Rs 24,999 + Rs 2,000 ICICI cashback + up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange

iPhone SE (32GB) – Rs 18,999 + Rs 2,000 ICICI cashback + up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange

MacBook

MacBook Air 13.3" i5 128GB – Rs 55,990 + Rs 7,000 ICICI cashback + up to Rs 11,000 off on exchange

Flipkart is also offering no cost EMI and bank offers on other Apple products, including Apple Watch Series 1 to 3 and iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+ 4G models.