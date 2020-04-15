In line with rumours about the much-anticipated budget iPhone, Apple has finally launched the iPhone SE 2020 edition, which is a major upgrade from the original iPhone SE but also a throwback to one of its most popular and familiar iPhone designs in the history. The latest affordable iPhone is perfect for those who want to jump the Apple ship without having to shell out $1000.

"iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can't wait to get iPhone SE into customers' hands," Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement.

iPhone SE pricing and availability

The 2020 edition of iPhone SE starts at Rs 42,500 for the 64GB variant. There are 128GB and 256GB variants as well for those who want the extra storage capacity. The pricing of the higher storage models as well as the new iPhone's availability in India is yet to be revealed by Apple.

Meanwhile, in the US, the iPhone SE starts at $399 for the 64GB model, $499 for 128GB and $549 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone SE comes in Black, White and (Product) RED and pre-orders in the US begin Friday, April 17 and sales from the following Friday (April 24).

Buyers will also get a one-year free subscription of Apple TV+, which is otherwise Rs 99 a month. Those who buy the (Product) RED, proceeds from the purchase will go to the COVID-19 Response along with HIV/AIDS grants.

2020 iPhone SE: The perfect throwback

Apple announced the new iPhone SE, bringing to consumers a perfect throwback model to the most familiar and popular design. Everything from the TouchID to a sleek, compact, thick-bezelled design, the iPhone SE (2020) is stirring up nostalgia in all of us. To set the record straight, Apple's adoption of the iPhone 6's design in the sub-$400 category was once a flagship design.

Getting down to the business, the iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch HD Retina LCD display, Haptic Touch support, a 12MP primary sensor, and a 7MP FaceTime camera. The new iPhone also gets IP67 water and dust resistance, which can handle accidental spills from soda, coffee, tea, beer, and juice.

The most exciting upgrade is the A13 Bionic chip inside, which is the same processor as found in the latest iPhone 11 series models. Even though it lacks the Face ID, there's Touch ID, which many will find it appealing. Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Lightning port.