Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2020 edition in a bid to attract budget shoppers who want the best of the premium iPhone 11 series without breaking the bank. The iPhone SE (2020) finally went on sale as India relaxed some of the lockdown restrictions in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

iPhone SE (2020) brings a familiar design that fans loved before the iPhone X arrived. Pairing it with the most powerful chipset, the new budget iPhone strikes a perfect balance for shoppers without the $1,000 price tag. To lure customers, the iPhone SE (2020) is available with attractive offers.

iPhone SE offers, price, availability

Apple iPhone SE 2020 went on sale on Flipkart on Wednesday, starting at Rs 42,500 for its 64GB storage variant. The higher storage models - 128GB and 256GB - are also available for Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300, respectively. The iPhone comes in white, black and PRODUCT (Red) colours.

As for offers associated with your online purchase of the all-new iPhone SE, HDFC Bank customers get the benefit. If you purchase the iPhone SE (2020) using HDFC Bank credit and debit card, there's an instant discount of up to Rs 3,600, which brings down the cost of the 64GB model to just Rs 38,900.

For an iPhone powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip that costs less than Rs 40,000, there cannot be a better deal. Apple hasn't revealed when the offline sales of iPhone SE will commence.

What else you get?

The A13 Bionic chipset inside the iPhone SE might be the highlight, but the features don't just end there. Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, noted the new iPhone brings "great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect."

That said, the iPhone SE (2020) retains the iconic TouchID option underneath the Home button, which was ditched when Apple adopted the all-screen design. No notch, but there are thick bezels that is reminiscent of the most popular iPhone design. For what its worth, the iPhone SE's design was once the flagship choice that went on to adorn many iPhones.

As for the features, the iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch HD Retina LCD display, Haptic Touch support, a 12MP primary sensor, and a 7MP FaceTime camera. The new iPhone also gets IP67 water and dust resistance, which means you may not have to worry about accidental spills from soda, coffee, tea, beer, and juice.