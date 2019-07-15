Smartphones have become extremely common, so much that even kids own them. While smartphones can be great for kids to get information and entertainment within fingertips, there are some inevitable dangers. No, it's not addiction this time, but in fact something far more serious - an explosion.

Mobile phone explosions have surprisingly become common. Several incidents have been reported about mobile phones catching fire and even exploding to cause serious injuries to users and sometimes even death. An unfortunate accident of an iPhone 6 explosion was reported last week, wherein an 11-year-old girl escaped from what could have been a serious injury.

"I was sitting down, and I had my phone in my hand and then I saw sparks flying everywhere and I just threw it on a blanket," 11-year-old Kayla Ramos told 23ABC. "I was right here on the bed and the phone managed to burn through this blanket and make these holes."

Ramos escaped a serious accident and did not endure any injuries. But her mother, Maria Adata, was shocked by the incident.

"This could have been my child," Adata said. "My child could have been caught on fire and she could have been hurt more and I am glad she's ok."

Adata reached out to Apple and then she had to ship the exploded iPhone 6 to a service centre for further inspection. According to 9to5Mac, the family will reportedly receive a new phone. Apple hasn't commented on the matter. The cause of the explosion remains a mystery.

Apple has said in the past that in such cases, using unauthorised charging cables or performing aftermarket repairs triggers an explosion. It is only one of the causes that may cause an iPhone to catch fire. But the family denies having used any unauthorised accessories or even approached an aftermarket technician for repairs.

Unfortunately, Ramos' case isn't the only one we are hearing. Of several mobile phone explosions we've heard of in the past, Apple iPhones have also been the reason. For instance, an iPhone battery caught fire in Zurich store, causing burns to the technician early last year. Also, an iPhone 6 exploded inside a moving car, luckily the passengers were unharmed.

Speaking of mobile phone explosions, lives have been lost and serious injuries have been reported in the past. It is advised users to practice safety. Do not leave phones on charge or keep the phones in close proximity while sleeping. Electronic gadgets, as safe as they may be deemed, are prone to certain unfortunate dangers. It is better to be safe than sorry.