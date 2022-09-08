Apple's Far Out event had many "wow" moments. The announcement of iPhone 14 Plus is quite exciting for the masses, who wanted a big screen and better battery without having to go for the Pro Max. The all-new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with some interesting upgrades, enough to appeal to the masses. Let's explore them here.

Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, respectively. The design language is identical to the iPhone 13 series, but they have some notable upgrades that are just enough to compel iPhone users to upgrade. The big screen of the iPhone 14 Plus is certainly one of them.

In India, iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. Both the iPhones will be available for pre-order starting September 9. The iPhone 14 will be available from September 16 while the Plus model goes on sale from October 7 in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries.

Phone 14 128GB: Rs 79,900 256GB: Rs 89,900 512GB: Rs 1,09,900 iPhone 14 Plus 128GB: 89,900 256GB: 99,900 512GB: 1,19,900

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Features to know

Speaking about the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: "With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text. Both phones have a powerful new Main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 16, makes iPhone more essential than ever."

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus get the same design from last year with few improvements. The new iPhones come in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. Surprisingly, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are powered by last year's A15 Bionic chip, but get new features to earn the 2022 flagship title.

The new models have Super Retina XDR displays with 1200 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision. Protected by Ceramic Shield, the new iPhones are dust and water-resistant.

The cameras get notable upgrades. The main 12MP sensor is larger with f/1.5 aperture, and 1.9 µm pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, which is paired with an Ultra-Wide camera. The TrueDepth camera has an f/1.9 aperture sensor and autofocus.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus get a new Action Mode, which lets you shoot stable videos, and now Cinematic Mode supports 4K at 30fps and 4K at 24fps. There's also end-to-end Dolby Vision HDR. Above all, giving a major boost to low-light photography, both models get Photonic Engine, which apples Deep Fusion image processing on uncompressed images for improved colour rendering. Apple claims the new camera setup captures 49% better low-light images.

The new iPhones also get two new safety features, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. The crash is detected a new dual-core accelerometer and high dynamic range gyroscope.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is aimed at helping users send emergency messages even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. The feature will be available to in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years. No word on availability in India yet.