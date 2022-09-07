Apple makes it official; new iPhone 14 series arriving on Sep 7 Close
Apple has everyone's attention once again, and all eyes are eager to witness what is one of the biggest smartphone launch events. As anticipation grows for the 2022 line of iPhones, the wait is almost over. In just a few hours, the all-new iPhone 14 series will be officially launched.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple will be conducting this year's "Far Out" event at its Cupertino campus in the US. Apple's event will also be live-streamed for the entire world to watch. People from across the world can tune in to Apple's official channels.

Apple Event 2022
Apple Far Out event: Live streaming details

When: September 7, 2022

Where: Apple's Cupertino campus

Where to watch: YouTube link - Click here

Timings for different countries are below:

Apple Event will commence 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST. If you're in India, you can live-stream the event at 10:30 p.m. IST. Below are the timings for Apple Event in different cities:

City Time Time-Zone
Cupertino (U.S.A- California) Wednesday, September 7, 10:00:00 PDT
San Francisco (U.S.A. California) Wednesday, September 7, 10:00:00 PDT
New York (U.S.A. - New York) Wednesday, September 7, 13:00:00 EDT
Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Wednesday, September 7, 13:00:00 EDT
Rio de Janeiro (Brazil Rio de Janeiro) Wednesday, September 7, 14:00:00 BRT
London (United Kingdom England) Wednesday, September 7, 17:00:00 GMT
Paris (France) Wednesday, September 7, 18:00:00 CET
Berlin (Germany) Wednesday, September 7, 18:00:00 CET
Amsterdam (Netherlands) Wednesday, September 7, 18:00:00 CET
Barcelona (Spain) Wednesday, September 7, 18:00:00 CET
Johannesburg (South Africa) Wednesday, September 7, 19:00:00 SAST
Moscow (Russia) Wednesday, September 7, 20:00:00 MSK
Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Wednesday, September 7, 21:00:00 GST
Islamabad (Pakistan) Wednesday, September 7, 22:00:00 PKT
New Delhi (India - Delhi) Wednesday, September 7, 22:30:00 IST
Indonesia (Jakarta) Thursday, Sept 8, 00:00:00 WIB
Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Thursday, Sept 8, 01:00:00 CST
Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Thursday, Sept 8, 01:00:00 HKT
Singapore (Singapore) Thursday, Sept 8, 01:00:00 SGT
Taipei (Taiwan) Thursday, Sept 8, 01:00:00 CST
Seoul (South Korea) Thursday, Sept 8, 02:00:00 KST
Tokyo (Japan) Thursday, Sept 8, 02:00:00 JST
Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Thursday, Sept 8, 04:00:00 AEDT
