Apple has everyone's attention once again, and all eyes are eager to witness what is one of the biggest smartphone launch events. As anticipation grows for the 2022 line of iPhones, the wait is almost over. In just a few hours, the all-new iPhone 14 series will be officially launched.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple will be conducting this year's "Far Out" event at its Cupertino campus in the US. Apple's event will also be live-streamed for the entire world to watch. People from across the world can tune in to Apple's official channels.

Apple Far Out event: Live streaming details

When: September 7, 2022

Where: Apple's Cupertino campus

Where to watch: YouTube link - Click here

Timings for different countries are below:

Apple Event will commence 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST. If you're in India, you can live-stream the event at 10:30 p.m. IST. Below are the timings for Apple Event in different cities: