Apple's exciting special event concluded with a host of announcements. Right from the all-new M1 Ultra, the most powerful chip for a personal computer, to Mac Studio and Studio Display, and then the iPad Air, Apple fans were in for a treat. But the dessert was indeed worth the wait. Apple brought new iPhones into the fold, one being long overdue while the other an elegant surprise. Let's dive right in.

Apple launched its all-new iPhone SE during Tuesday's event. This iPhone is of particular interest as it caters to the masses, a chance for those on a budget to get a taste of Apple's premium ecosystem. When Apple launched the iPhone SE in 2020, there was much excitement and reception for the smartphone, which was touted as the cheapest, yet most powerful iPhone at the time. Carrying the legacy forward, the new iPhone SE is both exciting and meh!

Meet the new iPhone SE

Ever since Apple (sort of) killed the Touch ID, we've been eagerly waiting to see the next render of the biometric sensor. Of course, the Face ID is the best facial recognition tech out there, but everyone misses the convenience of the Touch ID. Well, thanks for keeping it alive, albeit in just one of its iPhones.

Apple's all-new iPhone SE is once again the cheapest yet most powerful iPhone to date. It has an A15 Bionic chip - the same one that powers the entire iPhone lineup from last fall. It's interesting to see how Apple doesn't compromise on the performance aspect even as it chooses to cut some corners here and there to accommodate a lower price tag. Even so, the iPhone SE will still make sense to a whole lot of people out there.

First off, the iPhone SE will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 11 with availability beginning Friday, March 18. iPhone SE comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models with midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED shades to choose from. The iPhone SE is priced starting at Rs 43,900, which is only a slight increase compared to the original iPhone SE's launch price.

iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we've built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. And with 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, covering all the main aspects of the iPhone SE.

Here's a quick run-down of the specs of the all-new iPhone SE

4.7-inch Display Aerospace-grade aluminum and glass design IP67 water and dust resistant design Good-old physical Touch ID A15 Bionic with 6-core CPU, two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores iOS 15 5G support Wireless charging support (Qi) Fast charging support (20W) 12MP Wide camera (f/1.8 aperture, Smart HDR, Photography Styles, Deep Fusion, Portrait and more)

One more thing...

The elegant surprise we spoke of earlier had nothing to do with iPhone SE and everything to do with iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13. Well, the iPhone flagships will be available in new shades of green, besides the existing sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver hues.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get a premium paint job in the name of alpine green and the new shade looks absolutely stunning. The alpine green will undoubtedly be in high demand and safe to say the new industry trend. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will be available in the new alpine green in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options starting at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively.

As for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, they come in a green shade. The difference is not quite evident, except for the premium touches given to the Pro models. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be available in the new green in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively.