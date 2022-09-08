Apple launched the all-new iPhone 14 series at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, bringing yet another generation of premium flagships to set the new standards. Complete with new displays, camera upgrades, new chip and host of new safety features, the four new iPhones have plenty to offer.

Apple has skipped the "Mini" model this year, instead introduced iPhone 14 Plus to give consumers the benefit of the big screen and better battery without having to go for the Pro. Here are the pricing and availability details of the new iPhones, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, in India.

Pricing and availability

iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900

128GB: Rs 79,900 256GB: Rs 89,900 512GB: Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900

128GB: 89,900 256GB: 99,900 512GB: 1,19,900

iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900

128GB: Rs 1,29,900 256GB: Rs 1,39,900 512GB: 1,59,900 1TB: 1,79,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900

128GB: Rs 1,39,900 256GB: Rs 1,49,900 512GB: Rs 1,69,900 1TB: Rs 1,89,900

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in in India from September 16, whereas the iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale from October 7 onwards. Pre-orders for all iPhones start Friday, September 9.

Key features

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus share all the features except for the screen sizes. The Plus model is bigger at 6.7 inches whereas the iPhone 14 is 6.1-inch. Both models are powered by last year's A15 Bionic chip, which is quite unusual for Apple. The cameras are improved with a new Ultra-Wide camera and a new 12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and sensor-based stabilisation. The new 12MP TrueDepth camera gets autofocus this time around. The new iPhones also get the Emergency SOS feature, which uses satellite connection to send emergency messages in places of no signal.

The Pro models are better in every way. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get an improved display with Always-On Display for the first time. The notch is gone and replaced by Dynamic Island, Apple's answer to the punch-hole camera, which is truly reinvented. The Pro models are also the first to get a 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, and an improved 12MP Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The phones also get Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite features with A16 Bionic under the hood.