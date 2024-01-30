iOS 18 is going to be huge: touted Apple's 'biggest' update in iPhone history

Apple is poised to make history with its upcoming iOS 18 software update. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this update could be "the biggest" in the company's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates - if not the biggest - in the company's history," Gurman wrote in his latest Power On newsletter. This announcement has set the stage for an exciting Apple Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

While the specifics of the update remain under wraps, Gurman has previously reported that Apple plans to release a newer version of Siri that uses a new AI system. This aligns with the company's recent focus on enhancing Siri and the Messages app's ability to auto-complete sentences and field questions. One of the most anticipated features of the iOS 18 update is the possible inclusion of Rich Communication Services (RCS) capability. Apple announced in November last year that it expects to add RCS support to iOS in 2024.

In response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) coming into force in March, Apple has also announced changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union. These changes include new controls and disclosures and expanded protections to reduce privacy and security risks. The most significant change is the allowance of third-party app stores on iOS for the first time, arriving with iOS 17.4 in March.

Apple's WWDC: A Platform for Major Announcements

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) has always been a platform for major announcements. This year, CEO Tim Cook unveiled the company's new Vision Pro headset, described as "revolutionary". This device combines virtual reality and augmented reality, marking a "new era of spatial computing". The Vision Pro comes with its own software, VisionOS, which supports many of the same apps found on iPhones.

The WWDC 2023 also saw the release of iOS 17 for iPhones, WatchOS 10 for Apple Watch, and a new iPadOS. The event also hinted at a major overhaul of its Mac lineup, with rumors suggesting the launch of a new Mac Studio powered by the yet-to-be-launched M2 Ultra chip. Apple's commitment to innovation is evident in its continuous efforts to enhance user experience. The iOS 16.5 update, for instance, added a dedicated Sports tab in Apple News, providing sports fans with quick access to stories, scores, standings, and other information.

In conclusion, Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update is set to be a game-changer in the tech industry. With its focus on enhancing user experience and commitment to innovation, Apple continues to redefine the boundaries of technology. As we look forward to the WWDC event in June, one thing is certain: the world of tech is about to witness another revolutionary leap.