Apple has recently made a significant move by expanding its footprint in India. The company announced the opening of a new office in Bengaluru, a key location in the city. This move is seen as a strategic step in strengthening Apple's position in the Indian market, which is the second-largest global smartphone market.

The new office, located at Minsk Square, is designed to accommodate up to 1,200 employees. Spread across 15 floors, the office features dedicated lab spaces, areas for collaboration and wellness, and an on-site Caffe Macs. The interiors are adorned with locally-sourced materials, including stone, wood, and fabric, used in the walls and flooring, and the office is filled with native plants.

The new office is the latest addition to Apple's corporate office footprint in India, which includes locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. This expansion represents another important milestone in Apple's more than 25-year history in the country. Apple currently employs nearly 3,000 employees in India, and its work with Indian suppliers of all sizes supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

Sustainability at the forefront of Apple's expansion

Apple's commitment to sustainability is evident in the design and operation of the new office. The building uses best practices in energy conservation, runs on 100% renewable energy, and aims to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating — the highest level of LEED certification. This aligns with Apple's broader sustainability goals, as the company has been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020 and has run all Apple facilities using 100 percent renewable energy since 2018.

Apple's teams in Bengaluru work across a wide range of the company's business — from software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, customer support, and others. As India doubles down on local manufacturing, Apple assembled iPhones worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in India in 2023, according to industry data. However, industry sources suggest that the actual market value of the iPhones manufactured/assembled in India could be much higher, depending on taxes in other countries.

The opening of the new office in Bengaluru is a clear demonstration of Apple's growing interest in India. The tech giant is actively diversifying its operations beyond its traditional base in China. The new office is equipped with specialized lab spaces, collaborative work areas, wellness facilities, and an on-site Caffe Macs.

The new office's location near the Cubbon Park metro station provides employees with easy access to public transportation. The office also includes three floors for parking, accommodating as many as 740 cars. Apple's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its office spaces. The company works with partners across India that are advancing critical work to protect the environment and expand access to education and employment. One such partner is Frank Water, which helps empower communities to protect their own watersheds on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Apple's expansion in India is not just about business growth; it's also about contributing to the local economy and society. The company's commitment to sustainability, local manufacturing, and community development sets a positive example for other multinational corporations operating in India.