The unitholders of the six shut schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will get Rs 2,488.75 crore in the week starting Monday, May 3. This will be the third tranche of disbursement for the investors after the distribution of Rs 9,122 crore across five schemes in February and Rs 2,962 crore last month.

"We are pleased to now inform you that SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd (SBI MF) would be distributing the next tranche of Rs 2,488.75 crore to unitholders across all six schemes. The payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will be made during the week of 3 May 2021," a company spokesperson said.

The distributable amount as a percentage of the asset under management (AUM) would be 20.38 per cent in the Franklin Ultra Short Bond Fund, 33.60 per cent in the Franklin India Low Duration Fund, 8.39 per cent in the Short Term Income Fund, 19.73 per cent in the Income Opportunities Fund, 19.43 per cent in the Credit Risk Fund, and 13.81 per cent in the Dynamic Accrual Fund.

Out of the total cash of Rs 2,488.75 crore available for distribution in the six shut funds for distribution as of April 30, the Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund (FIUBF) has Rs 771.50 crore and the Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (FICRF) has Rs 499.75 crore and the asset under management (AUM) stands at Rs 3,785.09 crore and Rs 2,571.76 crore, respectively.

As per the fund house, the payment will be made electronically to all eligible unitholders by SBI MF. In case the unitholders' bank account is not eligible for an electronic payment, a cheque or demand draft will be issued and sent to their registered address by SBI MF.

Unitholders whose distributable amounts are less than Re 1 will not receive any payments.