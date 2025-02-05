Karnataka is setting the stage for a significant event expected to shape the future of business and innovation. Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil announced that the state is preparing to host its most ambitious Global Investors Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025. Scheduled from February 12-14, 2025, with an inaugural event on February 11, the summit is expected to be a powerhouse of insights, networking, and opportunities.

Under the theme of Reimagining Growth, the event will focus on technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive development, reinforcing Karnataka's position as a global investment hub. The event will feature a lineup of visionary leaders from diverse fields shaping the future of business, finance, and innovation. Among the global business visionaries set to speak at the event are Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra; Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of Aditya Birla Group; and Martin Lundstedt, president & CEO of Volvo Group.

Policy and governance experts such as Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) & Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, and George Papandreou, Former Prime Minister of Greece, will also be present. The event will also feature tech and innovation pioneers like Oday Abbosh, Global Sustainability Leader at IBM, and Ann Dunkin, Chief Information Officer at the US Department of Energy.

Invest Karnataka 2025

Investment and startup leaders like Prashant Prakash, Partner at Accel, and Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha, True Beacon, Gruhas, will also be part of the lineup. The GIM Invest Karnataka 2025, spearheaded by M.B. Patil, is set to be a transformative platform where global leaders, investors, and innovators converge to discuss the future of industries, economies, and technology.

The event is expected to drive investments worth ₹10 lakh crore across key sectors such as aerospace, renewable energy, electronics, and advanced manufacturing. A special Future of Innovation Expo, envisioned under M.B. Patil's strategic guidance, will showcase cutting-edge advancements in mobility, defense, biotech, R&D, and precision manufacturing.

Karnataka's forward-looking New Industrial Policy (2024-29), launched under his leadership, will highlight incentives for businesses, focusing on EVs, semiconductors, aerospace, and sustainability, along with key green initiatives like Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and renewable energy adoption.

The event is taking place in Bengaluru from February 12-14. The event will be inaugurated by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and MB Patil on February 11.

Stay tuned for updates and coverage from Invest Karnataka 2025.