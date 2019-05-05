It is expected that 5G, the most advanced mobile networking system will be rolled out in many countries this year. As 5G offers a download speed as fast as 10 GB per second, experts believe that it will revolutionize the usage of the internet all across the world, especially in an age that is dominated by artificial intelligence. However, some scientists believe that the introduction of 5G will cause more problems than good, and some of them even went ahead and has started claiming that these mobile networks could cause premature deaths among human beings.

To establish 5G networks, hundreds of thousands of antennas should be installed, and moreover, this network is using higher radio frequencies which are more concentrated than the signals used by the likes of 4G.

One of the major critics of the introduction of the 5G network is Martin Pall, PhD and Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences at Washington State University. As per Martin Pall, the introduction of 5G is one of the stupidest ideas, as these antennas are being installed all across the world without any biological tests.

"Putting in tens of millions of 5G antennae without a single biological test of safety has got to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world," wrote Martin Pall in his study report titled '5G: Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health', Express.co.uk reports.

Dr Martin Blank, from the Columbia University's Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, also put forward the same concerns and he recently expressed his worries regarding the high level of electromagnetic radiation.

"We have created something that is harming us, and it is getting out of control. Before Edison's light bulb there was very little electromagnetic radiation in our environment. The levels today are very many times higher than natural background levels and are growing rapidly because of all the new devices that emit this radiation. Putting it bluntly they are damaging the living cells in our bodies and killing many of us prematurely," said Blank.

These statements from top scientists all around the world regarding the risks of the 5G network come just a few months after the release of the most expensive Indian movie '2.0' that handled a similar subject. The film that featured Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role portrayed the story of bird deaths due to the widespread installation of mobile phone towers.